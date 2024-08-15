Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are keen on the 21-year-old but face competition from Marseille.

Norwich City manager Johannes Hoff Thorup admits it has been a ‘tough’ week for Jonathan Rowe with the winger still banished from first-team action, having missed last weekend’s defeat at Oxford United as speculation over his future intensifies.

Thorup and Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper met on Sunday and made the decision to remove Rowe from the first-team picture, and he was not involved in Tuesday’s 4-3 Carabao Cup win over Stevenage. The Pink Un reports that his absence will continue into this weekend’s visit of Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road but talks have been pencilled in for next week.

“It’s been tough for him, and we knew that when we made the decision,” Thorup told reporters ahead of his side’s weekend clash. “It’s a big fan base at this club, and they were affected by it. Jonny was too, and we‘ll support him the best way. He wants to talk to his team-mates, and he will be with us in a meeting soon. Then we will sit down and look at the next steps. You have to surround yourself with people you trust and who can support you. It’s important to think about your behaviour. It’s a difficult business to be on your own.”

While Leeds remain interested in Rowe, they are not thought to have submitted an official offer and so look to be behind Marseille in the race. Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday that after seeing an initial permanent offer knocked back, the Ligue 1 club have returned, proposing a season-long loan that contains an obligation to buy. Reports in France have also suggested there is concrete interest from AS Monaco.

Rowe is thought to be keen on the move to Marseille, who remain in talks with Norwich, but Leeds will hope they can swoop in and bring some much-needed optimism to Elland Road. Club chiefs already have the unenviable task of replacing West Ham-bound Crysencio Summerville and may also need to fill Georginio Rutter’s role, having seen Brighton & Hove Albion activate his £40m release clause late on Wednesday night.

Leeds hold faint hope of keeping the 22-year-old and would be open to agreeing a new contract, should it convince him to stay, but the allure of Premier League football could prove too tempting and a move to Brighton looks increasingly likely. Daniel Farke is already in need of reinforcements at full-back, in central midfield and out wide, with Rutter’s potential departure increasing the pressure with just two weeks of the summer window remaining.