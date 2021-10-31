Norwich, who sit bottom in the Premier League, were full of spirit after Andrew Omabamidele drew them level just two minutes after Raphinha put Leeds ahead in the second half at Carrow Road, but the mood was swiftly dampened as Rodrigo put the Whites back in front shortly after with a shot that 33-year-old Krul might have expected to stop.

Farke said that Krul’s failure to save the effort spoke of a wider problem with his squad that is preventing them from getting the points that they need.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What is lacking is the quality in both boxes, that’s what we need to improve,” Farke said.

“When we got the equaliser, we had momentum on our side. There was great spirit, fighting spirit, unity, the whole stadium was there. We were full of confidence in that moment, chasing the game.

“We conceded out of a situation - it wasn’t even a chance - a standing position thirty yards out. This goal killed the whole momentum, the mood in the stadium, and our confidence.

“These types of moments are where we are lacking a bit of quality. A decisive block, tackle, save or, at the other end of the pitch, the clinical finish to put the ball over the line.

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke. Pic: Adrian Dennis.

“You come away with a goalless draw, or losing by one goal, it’s unlucky. When you’re always unlucky, it’s a little bit a lack of quality.”

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.