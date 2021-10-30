Leeds United academy products Ronaldo Vieira and Kalvin Phillips celebrate in front of the visiting supporters. Pic: Varley Picture Agency

Norwich City 2 Leeds United 3 - Ronaldo Vieira stunner claims victory for Whites in Canaries thriller five years ago

Leeds United travel to face Norwich City this weekend in Premier League action at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon.

By Joe Urquhart
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 9:17 am

The Whites face a tough test against the Canaries, though have tasted victory in Norfolk previously and in fine style too.

Almost five years ago Leeds ran out 3-2 winners over City in what was a back and forth encounter in the second division.

Norwich went ahead in the first half through Robbie Brady before Pontus Jansson restored parity with a well-placed header after the half-timebreak.

Chris Wood then fired United in front only for Kyle Lafferty to notch an equaliser two minutes from time.

Leeds, though, had the final say as midfielder Ronaldo Vieira scored a stunning winner in added time from 25-yards.

It ensured Garry Monk's men remained unbeaten in five games across all competitions, having returned a haul of 22 points from 10 games that saw them climb up to sixth spot in the Championship standings.

Here, we take a look back at some of the best pictures from a dramatic three points at Carrow Road...

Norwich 2 Leeds 3

Both sets of players line-up ahead of kick-off at Carrow Road.

Norwich 2 Leeds 3

Leeds United academy product and full-back Charlie Taylor in action.

Norwich 2 Leeds 3

Leeds United boss Garry Monk gives out instructions as the game continues.

Norwich 2 Leeds 3

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson equalises to make it 1-1 with a well-placed header.

