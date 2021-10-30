The Whites face a tough test against the Canaries, though have tasted victory in Norfolk previously and in fine style too.

Almost five years ago Leeds ran out 3-2 winners over City in what was a back and forth encounter in the second division.

Norwich went ahead in the first half through Robbie Brady before Pontus Jansson restored parity with a well-placed header after the half-timebreak.

Chris Wood then fired United in front only for Kyle Lafferty to notch an equaliser two minutes from time.

Leeds, though, had the final say as midfielder Ronaldo Vieira scored a stunning winner in added time from 25-yards.

It ensured Garry Monk's men remained unbeaten in five games across all competitions, having returned a haul of 22 points from 10 games that saw them climb up to sixth spot in the Championship standings.

Here, we take a look back at some of the best pictures from a dramatic three points at Carrow Road...

