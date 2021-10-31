Norwich City 1-2 Leeds United - LIVE BLOG: Updates from Carrow Road Premier League clash
Leeds United travel to face Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon - follow all the latest live below.
Marcelo Bielsa's men travel to Norfolk as they resume top flight action.
The Whites are searching for a second win of the Premier League season while the Canaries are aiming to secure a first three-point haul of the season.
Follow the Yorkshire Evening Post's live blog below:
Last updated: Sunday, 31 October, 2021, 15:39
- LIVE SCORE - Norwich City 1-1 Leeds United (second half)
Leeds sub
79. James off, Forshaw on.
Norwich sub
77. Sargent off, Idah on.
Leeds attack
75. Harrison finds Raphinha in the area but he can’t wrap his foot around it, shot goes well wide.
Into the wall
74. Rashica, after a long delay, runs up and smacks the free-kick into the wall. Leeds clear after a third and fourth header away.
Norwich free-kick
71. Super dangerous situation for Leeds here. Harrison gifts the ball to Norwich, Cooper is forced to take down Pukki. It’s a free-kick inside the outer dee of the penalty box. Big moment...
Leeds substitution
70. Drameh is coming on... Shackleton can’t continue due to an injury. A Premier League debut for the right-back.
Norwich sub
69. Dowell off, Tzolis on.
Shackleton booked
67. Rashica wasn’t going much further... Shackleton takes him down and it’s a booking. Dowell steps up to deliver but it’s a bad cross in. Overhit.
Leeds attack
66. The ball is played low to Dallas from the free-kick... it’s blocked by Norwich. Harrison tries a shot from the other side and it suffers the same fate. Shackleton then hooks a cross back in but it’s caught by Krul to relieve the pressure.
Leeds free-kick
65. Raphinha wins it... on the right of the Norwich box on the near side. Good chance to whip one in here...