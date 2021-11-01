Here's the YEP take on the 2-1 victory at Carrow Road, who will remember it fondly and who won't.

Good day

Raphinha

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So often this season the Brazilian has been Leeds United's best performer and most consistent threat. He wasn't perfect in this game but his performance deserved a goal and a win. When it came, the goal was brilliant. Even knowing that he's likely to cut inside for a shot, he's so hard to stop, so explosive, fleet-footed and clever. He hits the ball so sweetly too. A joy to watch when he's in full flight.

Cody Drameh

A Leeds United debut in the Carabao Cup was followed by a Premier League debut to cap a memorable week for the teenager. Under 23s football has looked too easy for Drameh at times since his arrival but the standard takes an enormous leap when you move up to the senior squad. Against Arsenal and Norwich he was not in cruise control but he was not overawed or out of place. A big future awaits.

Rodrigo

GOOD DAY - Marcelo Bielsa saw his team overcome Norwich City 2-1 in an important game, with Raphinha scoring a vital goal. Pic: Simon Hulme

Whether or not it's right or reductive, the contribution of forwards is often weighed in goals. Rodrigo has two in two games. It doesn't matter that one was a penalty - the pressure was huge - and one was given a helping hand by a dodgy bit of goalkeeping from Tim Krul. Two in two games is a good return, at a time when Leeds' attacking game isn't quite clicking, and will give him more confidence. Taking on the strike from that distance in the first place suggested Rodrigo is in a good place.

Bad day

Daniel Farke

This was Norwich City's cup final, a game they had to win. Canaries legend Darren Huckerby was interviewed at the interval pitchside and made it clear a draw would not be enough. Farke's side look in real trouble and even at 2-1 down in the last minutes looked shy of ideas, belief and confidence. It's hard to see a way back, already, for Norwich this season.

Tim Krul

His attempt to save Rodrigo's shot was not good. Losing this game, in the manner in which Norwich did, was not good. And to make matters worse Raphinha, a player who has only been at Leeds since October 2020, brought up some February 2019 Krul quotes on social media. A day to forget for the veteran goalkeeper.

Jack Harrison

A new hair cut, or at least a return to an old one, but a continuation of recent form that looks nothing like the player Leeds fans came to love. He's not alone in struggling for form, far from it, and was willing to get on the ball, making himself an option and making runs all afternoon, but this performance wasn't good. Bielsa has backed him to shine again and Harrison has to do whatever it takes to rediscover his form. A player who puts in a huge amount of work away from the training ground, he's unlikely to settle for his current reality.

Number of the day

2

Leeds United scored twice in a Premier League game for the first time since the August clash with Everton. The performance might not have been sparkling but the goals were of huge significance because they brought the Whites' second Premier League win of the season. Goals and wins breed confidence, they lift the mood and give everyone a reward for their hard work in training. The result also leaves Norwich on two points, eight behind Leeds. It was a big result.

Turning point

Norwich goal

Leeds United's response to the equaliser, which came two minutes after Raphinha's opener, was vital. Had they failed to regain control the afternoon could have ended disastrously, but they showed real character to go and get a second so soon after. Taking a huge blow on the chin and coming out swinging says a lot about the side's mentality, even when their quality wasn't always on show.

Off-camera moments

The Leeds fans, en masse, saw an opportunity to let Stuart Dallas know how they feel about him as the players gathered in front of the away section after the win. The Northern Irishman was visibly touched by the singing of his name and the strength of feeling among the 3,000 or so in attendance. Having spoken of his recent personal tragedy and struggle with Covid-19 recovery, Dallas played quite well in the game but regardless of his performance Leeds fans were always going to express their appreciation. A lovely moment.

Liam Cooper had already got the away fans going with a fist pump as he came out for an important second half, and was at it again with even more ferver at full-time.

Raphinha, it has been said before on this website, is an angry man from kick-off to final whistle. At Norwich there were some terrific examples of his passion spilling over. Referee Anthony Taylor was on the receiving end, team-mates got it when they needed telling and so did whoever Raphinha was addressing on the touchline when Daniel James went off to be replaced by Adam Forshaw. At full-time Rodrigo, all smiles, approached the Brazilian who appeared to be storming off. What he was actually doing was fetching a pair of boots which he then took to the away end, attempting to hurl one into the crowd as a keepsake. The first attempt failed, woefully. But before Raphinha parted from the Leeds fans he had parted with both boots and his matchworn shirt. Special mementos for lucky supporters on a day that will be remembered for Raphinha's contribution. The winger then headed off to find his phone and take a dig at Tim Krul.

As Raphinha and the rest of the starting XI made their way down the tunnel, Mateusz Klich appeared on the pitch, juggling a ball on his foot, awaiting Benoit Delaval's emergence for the substitutes' post-game sprints. A good number of Leeds fans were still in the Carrow Road away section and serenaded the midfielder with his 'forty yards or fifty yards' song. It quickly became apparent that they wanted him to shoot at the empty net and he eventually caved to the pressure and obliged, missing. He shot from closer, missing again. Then again. When he did find the net it sparked a celebration and another full blooded rendition of his song. It was heard again minutes later as a topless Leeds fan appeared in the open window of the hotel in the corner of the ground, demanding a wave from the Pole, which was delivered.