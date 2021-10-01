'Nobody is panicking' - Patrick Bamford on Leeds United's winless start and difficulties of second season back

Marcelo Bielsa' s Whites are still seeking their first victory upon their second campaign back in the Premier League, the return to which produced a storming ninth-placed finish as a newly-promoted side last term.

Leeds are third-bottom having amassed just three points after six games played but Bamford says his side were always braced for the second season back to be considerably harder due to United's capabilities being firmly out of the bag.

The Whites will seek to finally land their first win of the new Premier League season at the seventh time of asking in Saturday afternoon's clash against Watford at Elland Road, for which Bamford is out injured due to an ankle issue.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UPBEAT: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

"I think as soon as you come up in the first season, you have got that kind of momentum where you are kind of riding the crest of the wave and it's almost like it's not real," Bamford told the Official Leeds United Podcast, asked exactly why the second season back was regarded as being so much more difficult.

"You are just playing without any expectations, not that there is pressure now, but there is no fear, no nerves or anything. Everyone is just taking it in their stride and we had the surprising factor that no-one really knew what we were about.

"I think this year, partly I think because we haven't had a full team yet so far this season which hasn't helped but also there's the fact that people know what they are going to get with us so people can kind of plan for that.

"That means as players that we have to bang on it all the time, we can't make even a little mistake.

"Fortunately, one thing we did learn from Saturday is that Illan (Meslier) is unbelievable.

"Even though we were really, really good in the first half (against West Ham), they arguably could have had three or four in the first half as well.

"He showed that he is there to kind of bail us out which I think is important as well.

"But going back to the second season, crowds I guess are going to play a little part and make away games a little bit more tough."

Assessing just how important a first victory of the season would be, Bamford reasoned: “The first three points, as a team we know they are going to come at some point.

“That’s not a worry.

"I think the biggest thing is that it might not make a massive difference to the team and the group that is involved in it all every day, but it will make a massive difference to people who are kind outside the group, who work at the training ground, and the fans.

“That changes the whole atmosphere around the stadium, around the training ground.

"There’s not that sense of nervousness.

“It affects other people in a bigger way, which in turn affects us and helps us.

Bamford added: "I know the boys are thinking that it's early on, we knew the second season was going to be harder.

"Nobody is really panicking."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.