No surgery required for Leeds United's Kemar Roofe as rehab begins, reveals Rob Price

Leeds United Head of Medicine and Performance Rob Price has revealed striker Kemar Roofe won't require surgery as he begins his recovery from a knee injury.

Roofe, who has bagged 14 goals in the Championship this season, suffered ligament damage to his knee during the 2-1 victory over Swansea City at Elland Road two weeks ago.

Price, though, has now provided an update on the 26-year-old's condition saying that there has been no rest for the forward admitting that he has already started his rehab with double sessions at the player's own request.

“Kemar got injured with 15 minutes to go in the game against Swansea and managed to continue," Price told LUTV.

“It is a testament to the strength he’s got in the muscles and the other structures surrounding his knee, because he’s actually more or less torn one of the ligaments just on the outside of his knee.

“The good news is he doesn’t need any surgery, he doesn’t need any further intervention and it will heal by itself but you’ll probably see him out and about in a brace and he’s probably going to be in a brace for about three weeks.

“He’s really good and he listens straight away but we’re already trying to push him as much as they can and as much as is safely.

“The days of him taking a week away or doing nothing have gone, because the earlier we can start on the rehab and the earlier we can load the tissues, the stronger and the quicker they repair."

Asked about when he may be back in action, Price said: “We’re hoping that it’ll heal reasonably quickly and that he’ll be back to play some part later this season.”