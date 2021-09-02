SOLID DISPLAY - Kalvin Phillips picked up his 16th England cap in a 4-0 win over Hungary. Pic: Getty

Gareth Southgate's men picked up three points to remain top of Group I in World Cup Qualifying, with a 4-0 victory at Puskas Arena.

England had to be patient, enjoying the lion's share of possession without creating much in the way of chances against a stubborn home defence in the first half.

The visitors should have taken the lead early in the second half, Kyle Walker playing in Harry Kane only for the Spurs striker to scuff a shot he would normally be expected to bury. But with 55 minutes on the clock England were ahead, Mason Mount pulling the ball back from the byline for Raheem Sterling to provide a smart finish.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was another solid display for Phillips, who introduced himself to the Hungarians inside the first couple of minutes with a hefty but legal first challenge. He made a number of interceptions and important defensive interventions, while largely keeping it simple in possession in the centre of midfield, before another huge sliding tackle just before the hour mark.

It was a Phillips interception in the 63rd minute that helped keep England on the front foot and allowed them to score a second, the ball dropping to Mount who again fed Sterling, the Manchester City man's cross headed home by Kane for a 2-0 lead.

Five minutes later the game was over as a contest, Luke Shaw's corner headed in by Harry Maguire. Things could and should have got much worse for the Hungarians but Kane was guilty of squandering a pair of good chances.

A fourth goal did arrive late on from the boot of Declan Rice, however, Jack Grealish teeing up the midfielder for a low strike from distance that goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi should have kept out.

There was no England debut for Phillips' Leeds team-mate Patrick Bamford, who was an unused substitute but could see action in Sunday's home game against Andorra at Wembley, on the day he turns 28.

Tonight's game was preceded by loud boos for the England players as they took the knee to protest racism and ITV's Gabriel Clarke reported from pitchside that he heard racist chanting aimed at Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling during the game. Objects were also thrown at the visiting players at various points in the second half.