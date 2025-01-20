Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United have signed Ben Brereton Diaz on a loan deal from Southampton until the end of the season.

The ex-Blackburn Rovers and Villarreal forward has rejoined the Blades after a spell on loan at the club during the second half of last season.

Chile international Brereton Diaz made a permanent switch to Southampton over the summer but has found himself out of favour lately and instead chosen to return to Bramall Lane to aid Chris Wilder's side and their automatic promotion push.

Sheffield United were knocked off top spot on Sunday, January 19 as Leeds defeated the Blades' city rivals Sheffield Wednesday by three goals to nil at Elland Road.

Leeds remain one point ahead of Wilder's group after 27 matches this season with both clubs tipped to make a Premier League return via the automatic promotion places.

Speaking after confirmation of the move, Brereton Diaz told Sheffield United's club website: "The atmosphere last year was tough at times, but I still enjoyed my football and loved every minute of my time at the club, the fans were brilliant, it is a real family club and there is a connection now which is important. No other club was an option for me.

"Coming back to Sheffield United this time I know I will enjoy it more than the first time, the lads have done unbelievably well and I'm just here to hopefully help the team achieve the goal of promotion."

Meanwhile, boss Wilder sung the 25-year-old's praises, dubbing the move a 'great fit' for all parties.

"So far it's not worked out as well as he would have liked [at Southampton] and we've retained our interest in him. We know what we are getting, in terms of personality, culture, mentality and ability. Experience and age were also important to us and overall, it is just great for all parties."