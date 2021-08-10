NO MOVEMENT - Leeds United's interest in Lewis O'Brien is genuine but there is no movement on a deal to bring him to Elland Road from Huddersfield Town. Pic: Getty

This is the Tuesday morning round-up of the latest news from Elland Road.

Bids rejected

Leeds United have received interest and offers for some top players already this summer but refused to entertain any of them, according to CEO Angus Kinnear. Read more HERE from the chief executive on why Leeds feel it's so important to keep core players like Kalvin Phillips not only in place but happy and content.

Covid-19 cases

The Premier League has confirmed there were nine positive Covid-19 tests across the division in two rounds of testing last week. They have also revealed that twice-weekly testing will continue for the time being for Leeds United and their top flight rivals. Read more HERE. The Premier League have also informed fans that there will be Covid-19 spot-checks at games, beginning this weekend. Fans are urged to prepare to show they have been fully vaccinated or have received a negative lateral flow test in the previous 48 hours.

All quiet

It's all quiet on the transfer front, for now. Leeds have expressed interest in Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien but the two clubs did not reach a deal and Kinnear says there's currently no movement on that one. If Leeds return to the negotiating table, it's a move that would make a lot of sense. Find out why HERE.

Gossip

Despite Kinnear's public declaration that he would not bet on much transfer movement before the window closes, the rumour mill continues to throw Leeds United and numerous players together. HERE'S the latest.

Second season syndrome

Leeds are expecting a tougher season as they approach their second term back in the top flight, but they won't be going about their business any differently vows record signing Rodrigo. HERE are his thoughts on Bielsa's approach for the new campaign.

Showboat