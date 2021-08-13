'No doubt' - Illan Meslier outlines next Leeds United challenge after signing long-term Whites deal

Meslier joined Leeds from French side Lorient back in August 2019, initially arriving on loan, but two years later the 21-year-old is the club's undisputed first choice 'keeper in the Premier League.

After making his switch from Lorient permanent for a bargain fee of just £5m last summer, Meslier then kept 11 clean sheets upon his first season in the country's top flight as Marcelo Bielsa's newly-promoted Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish.

Meslier has now put pen to paper on a new five-year contract that runs until the summer of 2026 and the Frenchman has set his sights on the new challenges that lie ahead.

PROUD: Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier after signing a new five-year deal with the Whites. Picture by LUFC.

Leeds will begin their second season back in the Premier League with Saturday's lunchtime showdown against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

"I'm very happy to sign a new deal in Leeds," Meslier told LUTV.

"It's a big club and I feel extremely proud so it was just natural to sign with Leeds, no doubt.

"I have the chance to play in the Premier League at 21 which is a goal not a given for everyone so I feel very happy to play every weekend against the big teams.

"Last season I discovered the Premier League so I was young for a goalkeeper in the Premier League so this season I have to confirm the challenge and take the opportunity the club has given me.

“I will give the maximum of myself and keep working every day with the goalkeeper coach Marcos (Abad), it’s an important season for me and for the rest of the team too."

