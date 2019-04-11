Nine things you (might) learn on Leeds United's Elland Road tour

Have your say

Leeds United are one of only a few clubs who allow fans behind-the-scenes access on the day of a home game.

Here is are nine things season ticket holder Andy Hutchinson learned when he went on a club tour with his family this week ((without giving too much away!):

1. JERMAINE BECKFORD

As you walk through West Stand reception area there is a famous photo of Jermaine Beckford pointed out to you. But who is the player featured alongside him?

2. SUPERSTITIONS

Massimo Cellino was very superstitious. But what about Mr Radrizzani? All will be revealed.

READ MORE: The ten things you need to understand if your dating a Leeds United fan

3. WELL, WELL, WELL

When you go pitchside, make sure your guide tells you the tale of the wells. It's interesting.

4. NEW ERA

The club is looking to move training facilties closer to Elland Road. You knew that right? Learn more on the tour.

5. THE BEST AND WORST SEATS IN THE GROUND

Not obvious and on separate sides of ER.

6. CHANGING ROOMS

The contrast is stark and the match days officials room is interesting.

7. DEEP POCKETS

If Nioneyou want to enjoy top notch hospitality you need a lot of cash. But it looks ace.

8. YOU DO NOT MENTION THEM

THAT team from the wrong side of the Pennines.

9. THE TOUR GUIDES ARE REALLY, REALLY KNOWLEDGEABLE AND PASSIONATE ABOUT YOUR CLUB

Say thanks. They deserve it.

READ MORE: Unseen photos from Leeds United's 1989-90 Second Division title winning season

What times are Leeds United tours?

Matchday stadium tours start from Billy’s Bar at 10am prior to a 3pm kick off and 2pm prior to an evening kick off and lasts for approximately an hour and a half.

How much are Elland Road tours?

Matchday stadium tours are available for only £15 for adults and £10 for juniors under 16 and Senior Citizens aged 60 and over. Discounts are available to both Season Ticket Holders and Leeds United Members. They have to be booked in advance.