Daniel Farke’s Whites amassed 90 points from the 2023-24 Championship campaign but that was only enough for a third-placed finish as Ipswich Town went up in the division’s second automatic promotion spot with 96 points, one less than champions Leicester City.

Leeds finished three points ahead of fourth-placed Southampton yet the Saints ultimately sealed themselves an immediate Premier League return with a 1-0 win against the Whites in the Wembley play-off final. Both Southampton and Leicester have put themselves back in the Premier League at the first attempt whilst Ipswich are heading for the country’s top flight for the first time since 2002.