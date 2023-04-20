12 Premier League managers have been sacked already this season - including Jesse Marsch at Leeds United

There have been a staggering 13 managerial changes in the Premier League this season - with 12 of those coming by way of dismissal.

Graham Potter left Brighton for Chelsea in September after the Stamford Bridge outfit sacked Thomas Tuchel. Earlier this month, Potter was relieved of his duties at the club.

He became the 12th manager this season to be sacked by a top-flight club, joining Scott Parker (Bournemouth), Bruno Lage (Wolves), Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa), Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton), Frank Lampard (Everton), Jesse Marsch (Leeds United), Nathan Jones (Southampton), Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace), Antonio Conte (Tottenham) and Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) as the men who have been dismissed by their clubs this season.

With the season reaching the business end, many clubs may prove reluctant to make a managerial change at a crucial time but stranger things have happened.

On Monday night after Leeds United’s 6-1 loss to Liverpool, Jamie Carragher admitted it was not guaranteed Javi Gracia will remain at Leeds until the end of the season if results continue to take a severe downward turn.

With that in mind, here’s who is leading the Premier League ‘sack race’ with some managers facing an uncertain future...

Roy Hodgson - 66/1 The former England manager has enjoyed a fine start to his second stint at Palace

Julen Lopetegui - 50/1 Wolves have opened up a seven-point gap to the bottom three

Gary O'Neil - 40/1 Bournemouth boosted their survival hopes with a big win over Spurs last weekend

Thomas Frank - 40/1 Brentford are eyeing a potential European spot for next season

