Next Leeds United manager odds: Marcelo Bielsa and Claudio Ranieri ahead of Steve Bruce and Sam Allardyce

The odds for Marcelo Bielsa to be the next Leeds United manager continue to fall as he becomes the firm favourite with bookmakers to take the reigns at Elland Road.

The YEP reported last night that Bielsa's representatives are in talks with Leeds United after the Whites parted company with Paul Heckingbottom.

Ranieri and Bielsa are the two frontrunners. Photo: Getty

The Argentine is thought to be one of a number of targets United have shortlisted and his agent, Marcelo's brother Rafael, has now confirmed "conversations are in progress" and discussions over a deal to bring him to West Yorkshire have begun.

That has seen the odds for him to become the next man to sit in the dugout at Elland Road fall to as low as 1/6. The nearest contender, according to bookmakers, is Claudio Ranieri at 5/1, followed by Mick McCarthy at 10/1.

The odds so far from SkyBet:

Marcelo Bielsa

1/6

Argentinian Bielsa would bring a wealth of coaching experience with him - including a four-year spell in charge of the national team as well as Chile. However, the question remains whether the former Athletic Bilbao, Marseille, Lazio and Lille boss could get a result on a cold Tuesday night down at Millwall.

Claudio Ranieri

5/1

Italian Ranieri left Nantes at the end of the Ligue 1 season, and continues to hold great respect in the English game from his time with Chelsea and after guiding Leicester to a remarkable Premier League title success in 2015/2016. While Ranieri's unique 'dilly-ding, dilly-dong' approach would certainly wake up a few of the squad down at Thorp Arch, can the 66-year-old be tempted to test himself in the hustle-and-bustle of the unforgiving Championship?

Mick McCarthy

10/1

The 59-year-old Yorkshireman is ready to take on a fresh challenge after leaving Ipswich shortly before the end of the season, where he endured a testing relationship with a vocal section of the Portman Road fanbase towards the end of his five-and-a-half-year spell. The former Republic of Ireland boss, though, would not be fazed by the expectation at Leeds - and his no-nonsense, pragmatic approach to management could be just what the doctor ordered. McCarthy won the Championship with both Sunderland (2005) and Wolves (2009) and if he completes the treble with Leeds in 2019, the Barnsley-born boss would find himself right at home among the Elland Road faithful.

Carlos Carvalhal

14/1

Looking for another management role after leaving Swansea City in May after the club fell into the Championship despite seeing a bounce when he took the reigns in Wales. He has experience of coaching in Yorkshire after his mixed fortunes at Sheffield Wednesday. Will his fiery personality be a good fit at Elland Road? The press conferences would definitely be entertaining.

Steve Bruce

14/1

After seeing his Aston Villa side just miss out on a return to the Premier League, Bruce is facing a summer of upheaval due to financial restrictions at Villa Park. Leeds United could be seen as an even bigger task as the next manager will need to turn the Whites into promotion hopefuls after a 2017/18 campaign that failed to meet up to expectations.

Sam Allardyce

16/1

Former England boss Allardyce could perhaps count himself somewhat unfortunate to have been out of a job this summer after doing what was asked of him by keeping Everton up - and more with an eighth place finish in the Premier League. At 63, Allardyce may look to take some well-earned time off rather than throw himself straight back into action next season. While not afraid to wade in outside the top flight, as he did with West Ham, it might take an offer too good to refuse to temp him again.

The outsiders:

David Hopkin 20/1

Jaap Stam 20/1

Lee Bowyer 20/1

Matias Almeyda 20/1

Michael Laudrup 20/1

Phil Parkinson 20/1

Víctor Sánchez del Amo 25/1

Alan Pardew 33/1

Alex Neil 33/1