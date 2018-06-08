Next Leeds United manager odds: Bruce odds slashed as Bielsa remains hot favourite

Marcelo Bielsa remains the strong favourite to takeover the vacant hot seat at Leeds United but Steve Bruce's odds have been slashed with the bookmakers.

The 62-year-old Argentine remains locked in talks with the Whites over the vacancy in West Yorkshire following Paul Heckingbottom's departure earlier this month but Bruce has now been installed as the third favourite at 5/1.

Bruce remained a 16/1 shot until Friday afternoon after reports from the Telegraph emerged claiming Leeds had stepped up their interest in the 57-year-old following prolonged talks with Bielsa over the past week.

The Villa boss is now as short as 5/1 to take up the reins at Elland Road, while Italian Claudio Ranieri remains second favourite with the bookies at 4/1. Mick McCarthy is a slight outside shot at 11/1 with recently departed Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson 18/1.

Here are the latest bookmakers odds:

Marcelo Bielsa 4/9

Claudio Ranieri 4/1

Steve Bruce 5/1

Mick McCarthy 11/1

Darren Ferguson 18/1

Carlos Carvalhal 25/1

David Hopkin 25/1

Jaap Stam 25/1

Lee Bowyer 25/1

Matias Almeyda 25/1

Michael Laudrup 25/1

Sam Allardyce 25/1

Craig Levein 28/1

Phil Parkinson 28/1

Víctor Sánchez del Amo 28/1

Courtesy of SkyBet