Next Leeds United manager odds: Bielsa remains odds on for Whites job as new names enter running

Marcelo Bielsa remains strong favourite to takeover at Elland Road as several new names have entered the running with the bookmakers.

The Argentine is continuing his talks with the Whites and is as short as 1/4 to take over the vacant hot seat in West Yorkshire.

Leeds United continue talks with Marcelo Bielsa.

Darren Ferguson has now entered the bookies thoughts after leaving Doncaster Rovers on Monday evening and can be found as an outsider at 20/1 alongside former Scotland and current Hearts boss Craig Levein (25/1) who is also a fresh name on the list.

Claudio Ranieri (7/2) remains second favourite amongst the betting with Mick McCarthy next at 8/1 - Carlos Carvalhal and Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce remain 16/1 shots respectively.

Here are the latest bookmakers odds:

Marcelo Bielsa 1/4 - Argentinian Bielsa would bring a wealth of coaching experience with him - including a four-year spell in charge of the national team as well as Chile. However, the question remains whether the former Athletic Bilbao, Marseille, Lazio and Lille boss could get a result on a cold Tuesday night down at Rotherham United.

Claudio Ranieri 7/2 - Italian Ranieri left Nantes at the end of the Ligue 1 season, and continues to hold great respect in the English game from his time with Chelsea and after guiding Leicester to a remarkable Premier League title success in 2015/2016. While Ranieri's unique 'dilly-ding, dilly-dong' approach would certainly wake up a few of the squad down at Thorp Arch, can the 66-year-old be tempted to test himself in the hustle-and-bustle of the unforgiving Championship?

Mick McCarthy 8/1 - The 59-year-old Yorkshireman is ready to take on a fresh challenge after leaving Ipswich shortly before the end of the season, where he endured a testing relationship with a vocal section of the Portman Road fanbase towards the end of his five-and-a-half-year spell. The former Republic of Ireland boss, though, would not be fazed by the expectation at Leeds - and his no-nonsense, pragmatic approach to management could be just what the doctor ordered. McCarthy won the Championship with both Sunderland (2005) and Wolves (2009) and if he completes the treble with Leeds in 2019, the Barnsley-born boss would find himself right at home among the Elland Road faithful.

Carlos Carvalhal 16/1 - Looking for another management role after leaving Swansea City in May after the club fell into the Championship despite seeing a bounce when he took the reigns in Wales. He has experience of coaching in Yorkshire after his mixed fortunes at Sheffield Wednesday. Will his fiery personality be a good fit at Elland Road? The press conferences would definitely be entertaining.

Steve Bruce 16/1 - After seeing his Aston Villa side just miss out on a return to the Premier League, Bruce is facing a summer of upheaval due to financial restrictions at Villa Park. Leeds United could be seen as an even bigger task as the next manager will need to turn the Whites into promotion hopefuls after a 2017/18 campaign that failed to meet up to expectations.

(Courtesy of SkyBet)