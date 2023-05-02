Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Next Leeds United manager: Ex-Liverpool, Newcastle United and Everton men favourites to take over on permanent basis for 2023-24 season - gallery

Leeds United are set to appoint their third manager of the season but who will be in charge come the opening day of the 2023-24 campaign?

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:05 BST

Leeds United are poised to name Sam Allardyce as their next manager as Javi Gracia edges closer to the Elland Road exit door.

Reports on Monday night claimed the former Bolton boss was one of the leading contenders to replace Gracia, who was appointed on a flexible contract in February following the sacking of Jesse Marsch.

However, a run of four defeats in five games has left Leeds outside the bottom three on goal difference, as they lost 4-1 to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Questions remain over the Whites’ league status for next season and who will be in the dugout when they kick off their 2023-24 campaign. As an update awaits, here’s the names the bookmakers are tipping to be in contention for the permanent position come next term...

1. Will Still

2. Steve Cooper

3. Michael Beale

4. Scott Parker

