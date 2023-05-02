Leeds United are set to appoint their third manager of the season but who will be in charge come the opening day of the 2023-24 campaign?

Leeds United are poised to name Sam Allardyce as their next manager as Javi Gracia edges closer to the Elland Road exit door.

Reports on Monday night claimed the former Bolton boss was one of the leading contenders to replace Gracia, who was appointed on a flexible contract in February following the sacking of Jesse Marsch.

However, a run of four defeats in five games has left Leeds outside the bottom three on goal difference, as they lost 4-1 to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Questions remain over the Whites’ league status for next season and who will be in the dugout when they kick off their 2023-24 campaign. As an update awaits, here’s the names the bookmakers are tipping to be in contention for the permanent position come next term...

1 . Will Still Odds - 20/1 Photo Sales

2 . Steve Cooper Odds - 20/1 Photo Sales

3 . Michael Beale Odds - 20/1 Photo Sales

4 . Scott Parker Odds - 18/1 Photo Sales