Newport County v Leeds United: Nine changes to Whites side in a 4-4-2

HEAD COACH Thomas Christiansen has made nine changes to his Leeds United side for Sunday’s third round FA Cup clash at League Two hosts Newport County.

Only Gaetano Berardi and Kalvin Phillips start from the team that lined up against Championship visitors Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day but no 10 Samu Saiz and club captain Liam Cooper are both on the bench.

Andy Lonergan replaces Felix Wiedwald in goal with Gaetano Berardi partnering Conor Shaughnessy at centre back as Cameron Borthwick-Jacskon and Vurnon Anita play at left back and right back respectively.

As part of a 4-4-2, Phillips will partner Mateusz Klich in centre midfield with Pawel Cibicki and Hadi Sacko on the wings and with Jay-Roy Grot partnering Pierre-Michel Lasogga upfront.

Development squad players Jack Clarke, Oriol Rey, Liam Kitching and Tom Pearce are all on the bench, alongside Saiz, Cooper and ‘keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Everton loanee Matthew Pennington misses the clash with a knock.

Exiles boss Michael Flynn has made no changes to his side who sit on the edge of the League Two play-offs.

Leeds United team v Newport: Lonergan, Borthwick-Jackson, Shaughnessy, Berardi, Anita, Phillips, Klich, Cibicki, Sacko, Grot, Lasogga. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Cooper, Kitching, Pearce, Rey, Saiz, Clarke.

Newport County: Day, Pipe, White, S Bennett, M Bennett, Butler, Labadie, Willmott, Dolan, Double, Amond. Subs: Bittner, Tozer, McCoulsky, Reid, O’Brien, Sheehan, Hayes.

Referee: Mike Dean.