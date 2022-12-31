Newcastle United vs Leeds United live: Team news confirmed, goal and score updates from St James' Park
Leeds visit St James’ Park this afternoon where they will take on Eddie Howe and his high-flying Newcastle United side
The Whites are without a win in three across all competitions, while Newcastle are on a three-match winning run having beaten Chelsea, AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City without conceding a goal.
Eddie Howe’s men are in resplendent form this season, reaching the heights of 2nd place last weekend, before Manchester City reclaimed their position behind Arsenal in the Premier League standings with a win over Leeds at Elland Road.
Jesse Marsch knows that a three-day turnaround between that fixture and today’s encounter lives little room for tactical tweaks or much in the way of physical recovery, and will be hoping his Leeds side are at their best to defeat one of the form teams across the Football League pyramid.
Build-up, team news, analysis, live match coverage and full-time reaction to come here throughout the afternoon.
Kick-off is at 3pm.
Newcastle United 0-0 Leeds United: Live match updates from St James’ Park
Trippier sends his free-kick into the wall and with that the first half comes to an end. Newcastle the better side but haven't been able to make it tell. Leeds struggling to make it stick up top.
40' Schar goes down inside the penalty area after a marauding run forward. Never a penalty as Adams collides with him.
33' Willock shoots from the edge of the box after a quick corner routine. Meslier saves again. You feel Newcastle would be a goal or two up if their finishing was better this afternoon. 0-0.
29’ Forshaw now wearing a numberless jersey after his shirt had been bloodied. Back on the field.