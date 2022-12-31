Newcastle United vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates from St James' Park
Leeds visit St James’ Park this afternoon where they will take on Eddie Howe and his high-flying Newcastle United side
The Whites are without a win in three across all competitions, while Newcastle are on a three-match winning run having beaten Chelsea, AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City without conceding a goal.
Eddie Howe’s men are in resplendent form this season, reaching the heights of 2nd place last weekend, before Manchester City reclaimed their position behind Arsenal in the Premier League standings with a win over Leeds at Elland Road.
Jesse Marsch knows that a three-day turnaround between that fixture and today’s encounter lives little room for tactical tweaks or much in the way of physical recovery, and will be hoping his Leeds side are at their best to defeat one of the form teams across the Football League pyramid.
Build-up, team news, analysis, live match coverage and full-time reaction to come here throughout the afternoon.
Kick-off is at 3pm.
Newcastle United vs Leeds United: Build-up from St James’ Park
