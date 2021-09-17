Newcastle United v Leeds United team news - Jack Harrison joins absentees as Marcelo Bielsa names very young bench

Harrison is missing altogether and joins Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Adam Forshaw on the sidelines meaning Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named an extremely young bench.

Struijk starts the first game of a three-match ban, served for his straight red card following a challenge on Harvey Elliott in last weekend's 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool.

Leeds appealed the decision but the appeal was rejected by the FA.

THE YOUNG GUNS: The youngsters on the Leeds United bench at Newcastle United. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Koch remains out with a pelvic issue whilst Llorente is sidelined due to a muscular injury.

Forshaw is also missing as he recovers from a calf strain.

Despite being without three centre-backs, young Academy star Charlie Cresswell has to make do with a place on the bench.

Luke Ayling is set to shift over from right back to partner Liam Cooper at the heart of the defence.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce has made one change to his side as Karl Darlow replaces Freddie Woodman in goal.

Woodman is said to have injured himself and is not even on the bench, as Mark Gillespie is named as back up 'keeper.

The Magpies are lining up with a back five as part of a 5-3-2 that sees Joelinton partner Allan Saint-Maximin upfront.

Newcastle United: Darlow, Manquillo, Hayden, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton. Subs: Gillespie, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernandez, Fraser, Murphy, Gayle.

Leeds United: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Klich, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh, McCarron, Summerville, McKintsry, Greenwood, Roberts.

