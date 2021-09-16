Both sides are still seeking their first win of the new Premier League season and Leeds will be looking to bounce back from Sunday's 3-0 reverse at home to Liverpool.

The Whites lost Diego Llorente to injury against the Reds as part of a contest in which fellow centre-back Pascal Struijk was shown a straight red card, for which he is now serving a three-game ban.

Another centre back, Robion Koch, has also been out injured with a pelvic issue whilst Adam Forshaw missed the contest due to a calf strain.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HEAD TO HEAD: Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce, left, and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

Bielsa will be speaking to the media at 1pm and all of the latest news will follow here after the press conference's conclusion.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.