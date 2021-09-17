Newcastle United v Leeds United LIVE - confirmed team news, host of youngsters with Whites
Leeds United are taking on Newcastle United at St James' Park tonight - and we will bring you all the very latest as it happens here.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites will be looking to bounce back from Sunday's 3-0 reverse at home to Liverpool as part of a weekend which saw Newcastle beaten 4-1 at Manchester United.
The Magpies have amassed just one point from their first four games, one less than Leeds.
The Whites lost Diego Llorente to injury against the Reds as part of a contest in which fellow centre-back Pascal Struijk was shown a straight red card, for which he is now serving a three-game ban.
Another centre back, Robin Koch, has also been out injured with a pelvic issue whilst Adam Forshaw missed the Liverpool game with a muscular injury.
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa confirmed at Thursday's pre-match press conference that Forshaw, Koch and Llorente would all miss the trip to St James' Park, in addition to the banned Struijk
The YEP's live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates and reaction throughout Friday evening.
Newcastle United v Leeds United LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 17 September, 2021, 19:03
- 8pm kick-off at St James’ Park.
- Both sides seeking a first win of the season.
- Newcastle second bottom. Leeds two places and one point better off.
- Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Adam Forshaw injured. Pascal Struijk suspended.
A very, very young bench
Leeds subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh, McCarron, Summerville, McKintsry, Greenwood, Roberts. #lufc
Leeds team
Leeds United v Newcastle United: Meslier, Ayling, Firpo, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, James, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Bamford.
The young guns
Raphinha is with the Whites
The star winger was the last player filmed on arrival by the club’s video of the players checking in to St James’ Park,
Lots of youngsters
The likes of Nohan Kenneh and Stuart McKinstry are with the Whites tonight in addition to Liam McCarron, Charlie Cresswell, Joe Gelhardt, Crysencio Summerville and the aforementioned Greenwood.
Sam Greenwood with the Whites squad
The young striker has just posted a video of checking out the pitch at St James’ Park.