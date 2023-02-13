Newcastle United U21 vs Leeds United U21 LIVE: Early team news, goal and score updates
Leeds United’s Under-21s visit Newcastle’s Benton training ground tonight where the two sides will face off in Premier League 2 Division 2
Leeds can return to the summit of PL2 Division 2 tonight with victory over Newcastle. Recent results mean Southampton have been unable to capitalise on the Whites’ run of three consecutive defeats, having gone their first nine without a loss.
Michael Skubala will not take the team today as the Under-21s boss is still required to lead first-team training in the absence of a permanent manager. On that front, however, Alfred Schreuder is in line to become the new head coach, succeeding Jesse Marsch who was sacked this time last week.
January signing Diogo Monteiro is expected to feature for the first time in Leeds colours this evening, after signing from Swiss side Servette last month. The 18-year-old was named on the substitutes’ bench along with fellow Under-21 central defender Jeremiah Mullen in yesterday’s 2-0 defeat by Manchester United.
Build-up, team news, live coverage and match updates from Benton this evening. Kick-off from 7pm.
