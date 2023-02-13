Leeds can return to the summit of PL2 Division 2 tonight with victory over Newcastle. Recent results mean Southampton have been unable to capitalise on the Whites’ run of three consecutive defeats, having gone their first nine without a loss.

Michael Skubala will not take the team today as the Under-21s boss is still required to lead first-team training in the absence of a permanent manager. On that front, however, Alfred Schreuder is in line to become the new head coach, succeeding Jesse Marsch who was sacked this time last week.

January signing Diogo Monteiro is expected to feature for the first time in Leeds colours this evening, after signing from Swiss side Servette last month. The 18-year-old was named on the substitutes’ bench along with fellow Under-21 central defender Jeremiah Mullen in yesterday’s 2-0 defeat by Manchester United.

Leeds visit Newcastle U21s