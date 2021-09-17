FOURTH MEETING: Between Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce, left, and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites will be looking to bounce back from Sunday's 3-0 reverse at home to Liverpool as part of a weekend which saw Newcastle beaten 4-1 at Manchester United.

The Magpies have amassed just one point from their first four games, one less than Leeds.

The Whites lost Diego Llorente to injury against the Reds as part of a contest in which fellow centre-back Pascal Struijk was shown a straight red card, for which he is now serving a three-game ban.

Another centre back, Robin Koch, has also been out injured with a pelvic issue whilst Adam Forshaw missed the Liverpool game with a muscular injury.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa confirmed at Thursday's pre-match press conference that Forshaw, Koch and Llorente would all miss the trip to St James' Park, in addition to the banned Struijk