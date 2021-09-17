Newcastle United 1 Leeds United 1 LIVE - first-half updates as Allan Saint-Maximin draws Magpies level
Leeds United are taking on Newcastle United at St James' Park tonight - and we will bring you all the very latest as it happens here.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites will be looking to bounce back from Sunday's 3-0 reverse at home to Liverpool as part of a weekend which saw Newcastle beaten 4-1 at Manchester United.
The Magpies have amassed just one point from their first four games, one less than Leeds.
The Whites lost Diego Llorente to injury against the Reds as part of a contest in which fellow centre-back Pascal Struijk was shown a straight red card, for which he is now serving a three-game ban.
Another centre back, Robin Koch, has also been out injured with a pelvic issue whilst Adam Forshaw missed the Liverpool game with a muscular injury.
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa confirmed at Thursday's pre-match press conference that Forshaw, Koch and Llorente would all miss the trip to St James' Park, in addition to the banned Struijk
The YEP's live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates and reaction throughout Friday evening.
Last updated: Friday, 17 September, 2021, 20:50
- 8pm kick-off at St James’ Park.
- Both sides seeking a first win of the season.
- Newcastle second bottom. Leeds two places and one point better off.
- Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Adam Forshaw injured. Pascal Struijk suspended.
HUGE CHANCE LEEDS
45 + 3: Deary me, how have they not scored? Firpo breaking clear, ball worked to Raphinha whose shot is saved but Firpo is then in at the back post but wallops the ball over from close range. And that’s half time.
Saint-Maximin with the goal
44: It had to be. Joelinton cuts in from the left, lays the ball off to Saint-Maximin who keeps moving wider and wider from the edge of the box but then fires home a brilliant low finish into the bottom left.
GOAL NEWCASTLE
Chance Newcastle
43: Ball worked to Longstaff on the edge of the box but no power in his effort and Meslier easily saves. Saint-Maximin causing chaos with Cooper.
Newcastle booking
39: For Almiron, took a dive, didn’t get a free kick and booked for his reaction
OFF THE POST NEWCASTLE
35: Ritchie lets fly from 20 yards out, smacks the post and bounces away
ANOTHER HUGE LEEDS CHANCE
34: Majestic pass from Rodrigo across the pitch to Raphinha who lays the ball back to Klich but his shot towards the bottom left is just saved.
Newcastle free kick
33: Phillips foul on Saint-Maximin but it’s quite far out and Leeds clear
CHANCE LEEDS - SO CLOSE
29: Rodrigo lays the ball off to Phillips who curls his effort just wide.
MASSIVE CHANCE LEEDS
30: Rodrigo has to score, found in space on the edge of the box but side foots his shot wide.