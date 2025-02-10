Leeds saw their five-point lead at the top of the division cut back to just two points on Saturday as Sheffield United moved back into second place with a 2-1 win at home to Portsmouth from their game in hand. Leeds and Burnley were both in FA Cup action, the Clarets having now dropped back to third place, three points behind Sheffield United and five points behind Leeds on the same amount of games played.

Saturday’s league action also saw a missed opportunity for fourth-placed Sunderland who were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Watford, a result which leaves the Black Cats two points behind Burnley, five behind the Blades and seven adrift of Farke’s table-topping Whites. Nevertheless, it remains close between the top four with 15 games remaining – yet a new supercomputer provided by JeffBet is predicting a final table that looks drastically different to the current state of play. Here, in reverse order, is their prediction, featuring a massive Leeds call with huge Burnley, Sheffield United, Sunderland and Norwich City changes.