Norway under-21s stopper Klaesson has become United's latest recruit, joining the Whites for an undisclosed fee from Norwegian side Valerenga.

The 20-year-old has signed a four-year deal and replaces Kiko Casilla who has left for La Liga side Elche on a season-long loan.

Coronavirus rules and regulations meant that Klaesson was initially required to quarantine upon his arrival from Norway before undergoing a Whites medical.

LATEST RECRUIT: Norway under-21s goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Leeds United after joining from Valerenga. Picture by LUFC.

But the young 'keeper was finally unveiled on Saturday morning and is excited to join a club who stormed to a ninth-placed finish upon last season's Premier League return.

"It's been a tough couple of days with some quarantine and stuff like that but I am really happy to finally be here," Klaesson told LUTV.

"It's a really big club with a lot of history so I'm really happy to be here.

"It's a club with a lot of history with a lot of potential after being promoted to the Premier League."

The fee for Klaesson is believed to be in excess of £1m and the Norwegian becomes a second new face for United's first-team squad.

United's main new signing of the summer so far has been left back Junior Firpo who joined from Barcelona for €15m.

First team winger and former Whites loanee Jack Harrison also joined on a permanent deal from Manchester City for £11m whilst youngsters Lewis Bate, Sean McGurk and Amari Miller have also been signed, initially to link up with the under-23s.

Leeds hope to add a centre midfielder and a winger to their first team squad before the transfer window shuts at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.

