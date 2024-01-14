Leeds United were boosted as a promotion rival suffered a blow – and a fresh verdict has now been cast on the Championship’s final predicted standings.

Fourth-placed Leeds headed to Saturday's Championship clash at Cardiff City seeking a third win of 2024 but also on the back of consecutive league away defeats via the losses at Preston North End and West Brom which ended 2023.

However, goals from Patrick Bamford, Dan James and Georginio Rutter saw Daniel Farke’s Whites to a 3-0 success that followed a double blow for promotion rivals Leicester City who were beaten 3-1 at Coventry City and had Abdul Fatawu sent off.

Defeat for Leicester and victory for Leeds allowed the Whites to cut the gap to the Foxes down to 14 points. With Ipswich Town not playing until Saturday evening, victory for Leeds also left the Whites just four points adrift of the division’s second automatic promotion place which became occupied by Southampton after a 4-0 triumph for the Saints at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

But Ipswich then fought back from being 1-0 down at home to Sunderland to record a 2-1 win that put them back in second, three points clear of the Saints and seven ahead of fourth-placed Leeds who remain four points behind the Saints. There was also another win for fifth-placed West Brom who stayed six points behind the Whites through a 4-1 triumph at home to Blackburn Rovers.