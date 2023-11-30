New predicted final Championship table for Leeds United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Southampton and Sunderland after fresh twists
Leeds saw a run of three consecutive victories ended on Friday night when Daniel Farke’s side were held to a 1-1 draw at relegation battling Rotherham United but the Whites bounced back just five days later by eventually easing to a 3-1 win at home to Wednesday night’s visitors Swansea City.
The victory lifted Leeds back up to third place as part of an evening which featured a late twist involving leaders Leicester City who led at bottom side Sheffield Wednesday only to be pegged back by a 93rd-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw.
Leeds have consequently cut the gap to now being eight points behind Leicester but still seven adrift of the division’s automatic promotion places and second-placed Ipswich Town who recorded a 3-1 triumph against Wednesday night’s visitors Millwall.
Southampton are a point behind Leeds in fourth place after their midweek 1-0 win at home to Bristol City which led to West Brom dropping down to fifth place, three points behind Leeds and two adrift of the Saints.
Following the midweek results, a fresh prediction has been made on how the division’s final table will look and this is where Leeds and their rivals now feature based on the very latest title odds and relegation prices to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.