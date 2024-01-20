New predicted final Championship table as Leeds United face Preston with automatics twist
Fourth-placed Leeds began the weekend four points behind Southampton in third place and seven adrift of Ipswich Town in the division’s second automatic promotion place – with a further seven points up to leaders Leicester City.
Southampton, though, continued their brilliant recent run with a 3-1 victory in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Swansea City which took them above Ipswich on goal difference in the automatics and now seven points clear of Leeds.
The Whites are now seven points behind both Ipswich and Southampton but Daniel Farke's Whites can cut the gap back to four points with a victory in Sunday's lunchtime kick-off at home to Preston North End.
Ipswich then visit leaders Leicester City on Monday night. Leicester are seven points clear at the top of the pile and have played one game less than Southampton. The Foxes are 14 points clear of Leeds. Fifth-placed West Brom also blew a chance to make potential inroads as they suffered a 2-0 loss at a Norwich City side who climbed up to eighth.
The play-offs places are completed by Coventry City who continued their fine form with a 2-1 triumph at Sheffield Wednesday. Leeds are six points ahead of the Baggies and eight points clear of the Sky Blues.
After Saturday’s results, the bookmakers have formed a fresh verdict on how they think the final table will look and here is the full rundown based on the very latest title and/or promotion odds with prices for relegation used to determine sides expected to finish in the bottom half.