New predicted final Championship table after deals for Leeds United, Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town

The January transfer window is finally closed – and a fresh verdict has been cast on how the final Championship table will look.
Lee Sobot
Lee Sobot
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 09:34 GMT
2nd Feb 2024

Leeds left it very late before announcing their sole signing of the January window in Wales international full-back Connor Roberts who was unveiled at 11.15pm in joining the Whites on loan for the rest of the season from Burnley.

Ian Poveda had earlier departed the club for a loan switch to Sheffield Wednesday and young midfielder Sean McGurk then completed a very late permanent transfer to League Two side Swindon Town upon a switch announced at midnight.

Elsewhere on deadline day, United’s key promotion rivals Ipswich Town made a big signing in landing Wales international striker Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth. As part of a decent month of recruitment, the second-placed Tractor Boys had already loaned in Jeremy Sarmiento from Brighton and Lewis Travis from Blackburn Rovers in addition to signing highly rated striker Ali Al-Hamadi from AFC Wimbledon.

The main activity at another big promotion rival Southampton presented itself on Wednesday as David Brooks followed in earlier arrival Joe Rothwell in joining the Saints on loan from Bournemouth but Carlos Alcaraz departed for Juventus.

But there was then a very late blow for leaders Leicester City as their move for Inter Milan’s Italian international midfielder Stefano Sensi collapsed, meaning no new arrivals for the Foxes during the January transfer window.

The various ins and outs have led to a new prediction on how the final Championship table will look and here is a full rundown in reverse order based on the very latest prices for the title and promotion – or relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Odds for relegation: 1-33.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 1-33. Photo: George Wood

Odds for relegation: 8-13.

2. 23rd: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 8-13. Photo: Matt McNulty

Odds for relegation: 5-6.

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 5-6. Photo: Stephen Pond

Odds for relegation: Evens.

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Odds for relegation: Evens. Photo: Steven Paston

Odds for relegation: 11-1.

5. 20th: Birmingham City

Odds for relegation: 11-1. Photo: DARREN STAPLES

Odds for relegation: 14-1 (but as short as 8-1 with some firms).

6. 19th: Plymouth Argyle

Odds for relegation: 14-1 (but as short as 8-1 with some firms). Photo: Tim Markland

