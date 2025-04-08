Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto is still having issues with the ankle he injured during last month's international break, according to manager Daniel Farke.

The Leeds boss explained ahead of United's encounter with Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening that Gnonto was only able to make the substitutes' bench due to still feeling the effects of an ankle knock, sustained whilst representing Italy's Under-21s.

Gnonto started away at Luton Town on Saturday but only lasted 63 minutes before being replaced by Patrick Bamford. Farke said he had no injury concerns other than those ruling out Pascal Struijk (foot) and Joe Rothwell (calf) during his pre-match press conference on Monday, however, ahead of kick-off disclosed Gnonto's ongoing problem.

"He is struggling still a little with his ankle injury," Farke told Sky Sports' match coverage. "Brenden [Aaronson] is fresh and scored a goal the last time he was in the starting line-up so hopefully it's the right decision."

United are in need of a win after just one victory in their last six matches and have slipped out of the automatic promotion places over the past fortnight.