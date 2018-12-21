New dad Pontus Jansson remembers his roots in Leeds United children's hospital visit

NEW dad Pontus Jansson and his Leeds United team mates were on hand to spread some Festive cheer to the city's unwell children yesterday as the club's stellar work in the community continued.

One day after Leeds players Kalvin Phillips and Tyler Roberts helped serve food to the homeless at LIFE Church Leeds, a whole team of Whites players arrived with goodie bags at the Jubilee Wing of the Leeds General Infirmary Hospital to visit several children's wards.

Swedish international centre-back Jansson's wife Asa gave birth to the couple's first child Bella in October - with the defender and 27-year-old dad telling recovering youngsters at the LGI that he hoped they would be able to come out of hospital to see Leeds as a Premier League side next year.

United sit top of the Championship one game short of the half-way stage of the season which will be reached when United visit Aston Villa on Sunday.

Jannson said: "I'm the most happy person right now to have our own daughter. I love children and I always look back how it was like when I was a kid.

"Footballers were the biggest - I looked up to all of the football players in the team, I supported Malmo who were my biggest heroes and when I saw them when I was young at training and games that was my biggest day of the week.

"When I come here and see children who look up to us and see them smile when we come in it's just so nice.

"This is something good that as Leeds we can do. For us it's just an afternoon but it means a lot of things for them."