Ralph Hasenhuttl's fourth-bottom side are still seeking their first win of the new Premier League season but are general 7-5 favourites to record that maiden victory against the fifth-bottom Whites.

Marcelo Bielsa's visitors can be backed at 2-1 whilst the draw is on offer at 13-5.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford and Saints striker Che Adams are the first two players in the first scorer marker but both are out injured and Southampton playmaker James Ward-Prowse is also suspended.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEW FAVOURITE: Southampton striker Adam Armstrong, right, is now market leader to score first in Saturday's Premier League clash against Leeds United at St Mary's for which Che Adams, left, is injured. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images.

Consequently, the home side's former England under-21s international forward Armstrong is favourite by default at 31-5.

United's record signing Rodrigo is one of three players next in the market at 8s, the same odds as Saints duo Shane Long and Armando Boja.

Young Whites pair Joe Gelhardt (43-5) and Sam Greenwood (19-2) are next, followed by two more Saints players in Theo Walcott (10s) and Mohamed Elyounossi (21-2).

There are five players on the 12-1 marker, Southampton's Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond as well as Whites trio Tyler Roberts, Daniel James and Raphinha.

Bigger odds are available about Southampton's Nathan Tella (13s), Moussa Djenepo (16s) and long term injury absentee William Smallbone (18s) plus United's Crysencio Summerville (14s), Jack Harrison (16s), Stuart Dallas (24s) and Mateusz Klich (25s).

As is usually the case in tight markets, a 1-1 draw is favourite in the correct score market at 29-4, but thereafter followed by a 2-1 Saints win at 39-4 and 1-0 Southampton triumph at 21-2.

A 2-1 verdict for Leeds is rated the most likely way of United leaving with all three points and that eventuality is on offer at 11s with 1--0 to the Whites at 13s and a 2-0 Leeds triumph at 19s.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.