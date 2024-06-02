Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Big developments in the Championship have already emerged in the week after Leeds United’s play-off final defeat – and a new prediction has been made on how the final table will look.

Leeds announced on Thursday morning that global energy drinks giants Red Bull had purchased a minority stake in the club and would feature as the club’s front of shirt sponsor. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire confirmed to the YEP that the investment would give Leeds flexibility in the battle with Profit and Sustainability Rules and effectively lessened the extent of a summer fire sale.

The week also saw big developments at two potentially key rivals as both Norwich City and Hull City appointed new managers. Former FC Nordsjælland boss Johannes Hoff Thorup was named the new head coach of the Canaries on Thursday and ex-Hamburg manager Tim Walter was then named as the new man in the hotseat at Hull the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...