Neil Warnock accuses Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United of having a "soft belly" amid damning Whites claim

Former Leeds United manager Neil Warnock has tipped Sheffield United and Norwich City for automatic promotion from the Championship - claiming Marcelo Bielsa’s side have a “soft belly”.

The Cardiff City boss, who managed Leeds for 13 months in 2012 and 2013, said Norwich and Sheffield United were favourites to finish inside the top two following the Blades’ win at Elland Road last weekend.

A 1-0 victory pushed Leeds down to the third in the table with eight games to go, shifting the impetus in a fascinating three-way battle.

Norwich are pushing for the title having opened up a four-point lead at the top but Warnock, a lifelong Sheffield United fan who managed the Blades for eight years and took them up from the Championship in 2006, backed Wilder’s side to last the pace and finish in the top two.

Warnock told Talksport: “The team Chris has built, last year they were one of the best sides we played and he’s got a way of playing that’s very difficult to play against. He’s improved the squad and he’s got options.

“I think they’ll be very difficult to push out of that top two. I just think Leeds have got a soft belly at times at the back, when they’re under pressure, in comparison to the other two. I think those two (Norwich and Sheffield United) will be the favourites.”

Warnock endured an unhappy reign as Leeds boss, losing his job towards the end of the 2012-13 season with the club at risk of relegation to League One.

But he said: “Leeds, what a club. The fill the stadium for every game whatever division they’re in and they’re so desperate to get back into the league. He’s done a good job, Bielsa.”