My Leeds United magic moment: Remember the night the goalie scored?

My magic Elland Road moment involves a goalie being inspired at both ends.

Goalkeeper Paul Robinson’s glancing header deep into stoppage time in a League Cup clash back in September 2003 left himself stunned, let alone his teammates and the Elland Road crowd which included me.

His injury time goal sent the game into extra time and when penalties came round he then kept his cool to save the decisive spotkick and send the Whites through at the expense of spirited Swindon Town.

Interestingly I was only among the 29,000+ strong crowd that game because I suffer from what the vast majority of supporters suffer from - FOMO, known as fear of missing out.

Other Elland Road moments which came close for me was Mark Viduka’s four goal salvo against Liverpool in 2000, Lee Bowyer’s dramatic winner in front of the Revie Stand against Derby County in 1997 and Rod Wallace’s BBC goal of the season winner back in April 1994.

But for me Robbo’s last gasp header takes the top spot - one that any striker would be proud of.