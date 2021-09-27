NEW DEAL - Jack Jenkins has once again put pen to paper to extend his time at home club Leeds United.

The midfielder joined the club when he was just five years of age. Now, aged 19, Jenkins is not only part of Mark Jackson's Under 23s squad but, like many of the the youngsters at Thorp Arch, involved in Marcelo Bielsa's plans. Last season Jenkins was named on Bielsa's substitutes bench on 18 occasions and made a senior debut in the FA Cup away at Crawley.

This season his involvement has been so far restricted to Jackson's 23s, with two assists in a trio of Premier League 2 appearances before a minor knock kept him out of recent action. He's hoping this season brings him the same breakthrough as it has Charlie Cresswell, who started for the senior side at Fulham in the Carabao Cup last week and then made his Premier League debut against West Ham United on Saturday.

Jenkins believes he's making progress in the right direction, thanks in part to Bielsa.

"Since the manager came in I think I've really developed as a player," he said.

"I feel like every season I'm getting better and better and I just need to make that jump to the first team, which hopefully I can do this season. I like to get on the ball, I like to dominate, I like to pass and dribble, I'm aggressive when I want to be. I need to get some goals in my game though.

"In the next few years I just want to break into the Leeds first team and play in the Premier League with my home club. It'd mean everything to me."

Jenkins signed his first professional deal in January 2019 and extended it in to the summer of 2023 in November 2019. Leeds announced today that he is the latest of their young hopefuls to put pen to paper on a new contract, which runs to the summer of 2024.

Both Cresswell and Liam McCarron have recently been handed extended stays at Elland Road and for the Jenkins family it's an especially big moment.

"As always it's an amazing feeling when you sign a contract, especially when it's your home club," he said.

"My family are all buzzing. I'm just looking forward to the future really. It means everything, I've been at Leeds since I was five years old. My dad, my grandad, my uncle, everyone supports them to sign a new deal with them is just amazing, especially for my family."