MP demands FA apology over legendary former Leeds United boss Don Revie

The FA banned Revie from English football for ten years in 1977 following his departure as England boss to become manager of the United Arab Emirates team.

The ban was later overturned in court two years later but Chris Evans, Labour MP for Islwyn, is demanding that the FA take action more than four decades later to apologise to Revie's family.

Evans has written two letters to the FA and said to BBC Radio Leeds: "I think simply I want an apology for Don's surviving family.

LEGEND: Former Leeds United boss Don Revie who went on to become manager of England. Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

"I think banning Don for 10 years from the game did so much to tarnish his reputation.

"He did absolutely nothing wrong and I think the FA launched a witch hunt against him, made him the first victim of cancel culture.

"I think after all these years, I want a simple apology to the surviving Revie family for the way they treated him so finally a line can be drawn under all of these horrible things that have been said about Don and actually start celebrating for what he was, simply the greatest manager this country has ever seen."

A petition has also been launched by the Leeds United Supporters Network.

Evans added: "I think the FA don't need a major investigation and don't need to do a lot of research. It's there in black and white in the court case.

"They were wrong and they should now apologise to the Revie family to show that they have changed as an organisation.

"Also, it allows the Revie family to draw a line under this and also Leeds fans to actually be allowed to start to celebrate all the great achievements of Don Revie."