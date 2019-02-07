More EFL talks planned today as Leeds United await Spygate decision

The EFL’s verdict on the ‘Spygate’ saga is likely to become clear in the next 24 hours after a meeting of the governing body’s board yesterday.

Leeds United are poised to discover whether the controversy will result in disciplinary action following lengthy discussions amongst EFL board members.

The dispute, which began after a scout working for Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa was stopped by police outside Derby County’s training ground last month, was high on the agenda at yesterday’s meeting and will be the subject of further EFL talks this morning.

An announcement could materialise ahead of United’s important Championship game at Middlesbrough tomorrow, almost a month after the EFL’s investigation began.

Derby made a formal complaint to the League after Bielsa’s staff member was spotted at their training complex 24 hours before County lost 2-0 at Elland Road on January 11.

Eleven clubs, including Derby, then sent a collective letter to the EFL demanding a full enquiry into Biesa’s admission that he had previously sent scouts to watch every team in the Championship train.

Bielsa and the scout who travelled to Derby have been interviewed by the Football Association, which is running its own investigation, and the matter was considered by the EFL’s board at its monthly meeting earlier.

The EFL has already implied that Leeds are in breach of its club charter and regulation 3.4, which requires clubs to act in “good faith” towards each other.

The governing body is now set to clarify its stance and reveal whether Leeds will be hit with sanctions.

United and the EFL were approached by the YEP. The EFL said it had no further update while Leeds declined to comment.