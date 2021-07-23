RETURN TO HIS ROOTS: For modern day Leeds United legend Pablo Hernandez who has signed for boyhood club CD Castellon and has now began training with them. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Promotion-winning Whites hero Hernandez ended a superb five years at Leeds when returning to boyhood club CD Castellon this summer.

The Spanish playmaker began his career at the club and then became a shareholder of CD Castellon after helping the Spaniards stave off insolvency in 2017.

Despite reports of other more lucrative offers elsewhere, Hernandez then signed for Castellon as a player this week, penning terms on a three-year deal following his departure from the Whites.

Hernandez has yet to be officially introduced to the media but third tier Spanish outfit Castellon released a Tweet on Friday evening of the 36-year-old training with the club, accompanied with the message: "He's already joined us! Pablo Hernández has already joined this Friday the preseason work of CD Castellon."

The Tweet quickly gained hundreds of likes and retweets and messages of support from Leeds fans.

