Leeds United boss Daniel Farke takes his side to The Den, the home of Millwall FC, this afternoon. Kick-off is at 12pm.

The Whites return to Championship action at midday in what could prove to be one of their sterner tests of the campaign so far. Up to this point, Leeds have won one, drawn three and lost one in the league, whilst also being eliminated from the Carabao Cup on penalties by Salford City.

Farke has had the vast majority of his first-team squad available to him during the international break, including new signing and Luis Sinisterra replacement Jaidon Anthony who joined from AFC Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal.

The Cherries wideman and Bulgarian international midfielder Ilia Gruev, who has now received international clearance, are both expected to be included on the bench today.

Of those who were on international duty with their respective nations the past two weeks, Farke confirmed on Friday that none had returned with injuries that could keep them out of this afternoon’s fixture, however new man Djed Spence is a ‘major doubt’ after a knock to his knee in training.

In addition, a throng of first-team players, including skipper Liam Cooper, are in line to make a return to the matchday squad after a short period on the sidelines.