Millwall vs Leeds United live: Team news as Gray keeps place, goal and score updates from The Den

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke takes his side to The Den, the home of Millwall FC, this afternoon. Kick-off is at 12pm.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 17th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 11:05 BST
The Whites return to Championship action at midday in what could prove to be one of their sterner tests of the campaign so far. Up to this point, Leeds have won one, drawn three and lost one in the league, whilst also being eliminated from the Carabao Cup on penalties by Salford City.

Farke has had the vast majority of his first-team squad available to him during the international break, including new signing and Luis Sinisterra replacement Jaidon Anthony who joined from AFC Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal.

The Cherries wideman and Bulgarian international midfielder Ilia Gruev, who has now received international clearance, are both expected to be included on the bench today.

The Whites visit The Den this afternoon. (Pic: Getty Images)The Whites visit The Den this afternoon. (Pic: Getty Images)
Of those who were on international duty with their respective nations the past two weeks, Farke confirmed on Friday that none had returned with injuries that could keep them out of this afternoon’s fixture, however new man Djed Spence is a ‘major doubt’ after a knock to his knee in training.

In addition, a throng of first-team players, including skipper Liam Cooper, are in line to make a return to the matchday squad after a short period on the sidelines.

Follow all the build-up, team news, live match updates and more right here. Kick-off is at 12pm.

12:19 BST

Willy

18’ Gnonto’s ball-carrying causing trouble for Millwall whenever Leeds get in possession. Lots of space for him to exploit down the left and through the middle.

12:17 BST

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLL PIROE 1-0

14’ Less than 30 seconds after a big penalty shout for Millwall, Leeds go up the other end and Piroe slots home following some lovely attacking interplay. Away end goes mental.

12:15 BST

Uncharacteristic from the Welshman

13’ Ampadu’s loose pass gives Millwall the chance to send Bradshaw through over the top. Overcooks it and Meslier clears with his head.

12:14 BST

Foul

12’ Ryan Leonard penalised for a bodycheck on Gnonto. Deep free-kick for Leeds in Millwall’s half.

12:13 BST

Corner

11’ Rutter wins a corner down the left-hand side. Swung in and Struijk is closest to getting a meaningful touch on it. Goal kick. Really physical so far.

12:12 BST

Gaffer

12:09 BST

Living dangerously

7’ Ampadu and Struijk on hand to block Campbell’s shot inside the box. Millwall getting it forward, very direct, causing all sorts of issues. Meslier fouled as he challenges in the air, misses the catch. Leeds barely touched it in Millwall’s half.

12:05 BST

Och, no

4’ Murray Wallace, with possibly the most Scottish-sounding name in existence, shoots from 35 yards but drags it well wide.

12:04 BST

Wake up

2’ Millwall in behind. Rodon defends the space well. Home side started fast.

12:03 BST

Millwall corner

2’ Flicked on towards the far post but Leeds clear for a throw-in. Hurled in long but headed away again by Gnonto.

