Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Live

Millwall vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates as Whites return to Championship action

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke takes his side to The Den, the home of Millwall FC, this afternoon. Kick-off is at 12pm.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 17th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 09:45 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Whites return to Championship action at midday in what could prove to be one of their sterner tests of the campaign so far. Up to this point, Leeds have won one, drawn three and lost one in the league, whilst also being eliminated from the Carabao Cup on penalties by Salford City.

Farke has had the vast majority of his first-team squad available to him during the international break, including new signing and Luis Sinisterra replacement Jaidon Anthony who joined from AFC Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Cherries wideman and Bulgarian international midfielder Ilia Gruev, who has now received international clearance, are both expected to be included on the bench today.

Most Popular
The Whites visit The Den this afternoon. (Pic: Getty Images)The Whites visit The Den this afternoon. (Pic: Getty Images)
The Whites visit The Den this afternoon. (Pic: Getty Images)

Of those who were on international duty with their respective nations the past two weeks, Farke confirmed on Friday that none had returned with injuries that could keep them out of this afternoon’s fixture, however new man Djed Spence is a ‘major doubt’ after a knock to his knee in training.

In addition, a throng of first-team players, including skipper Liam Cooper, are in line to make a return to the matchday squad after a short period on the sidelines.

Follow all the build-up, team news, live match updates and more right here. Kick-off is at 12pm.

Millwall vs Leeds United LIVE

Show new updates
09:53 BST

Last time out...

January 2020: Leeds United 3-2 Millwall

October 2019: Millwall 2-1 Leeds United

March 2019: Leeds United 3-2 Millwall

September 2018: Millwall 1-1 Leeds United

January 2018: Leeds United 3-4 Millwall

09:47 BST

Early team news

Leeds likely to have Ilia Gruev and Jaidon Anthony in the squad today. Glen Kamara also set to be involved in some capacity, while Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter expected to start in attack.

Djed Spence unlikely to be involved, Daniel Farke described him as a ‘major doubt’ on Friday.

09:46 BST

The stage is set

09:43 BST

Welcome to The Den

It’s a big one today. We’re here bright and early at the home of Millwall.

Long old time since Leeds last won here - March 2012. Time to end that run.

Related topics:Daniel FarkeMillwallLiam Cooper