Millwall vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates as Whites return to Championship action
The Whites return to Championship action at midday in what could prove to be one of their sterner tests of the campaign so far. Up to this point, Leeds have won one, drawn three and lost one in the league, whilst also being eliminated from the Carabao Cup on penalties by Salford City.
Farke has had the vast majority of his first-team squad available to him during the international break, including new signing and Luis Sinisterra replacement Jaidon Anthony who joined from AFC Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal.
The Cherries wideman and Bulgarian international midfielder Ilia Gruev, who has now received international clearance, are both expected to be included on the bench today.
Of those who were on international duty with their respective nations the past two weeks, Farke confirmed on Friday that none had returned with injuries that could keep them out of this afternoon’s fixture, however new man Djed Spence is a ‘major doubt’ after a knock to his knee in training.
In addition, a throng of first-team players, including skipper Liam Cooper, are in line to make a return to the matchday squad after a short period on the sidelines.
Follow all the build-up, team news, live match updates and more right here. Kick-off is at 12pm.
Millwall vs Leeds United LIVE
Last time out...
January 2020: Leeds United 3-2 Millwall
October 2019: Millwall 2-1 Leeds United
March 2019: Leeds United 3-2 Millwall
September 2018: Millwall 1-1 Leeds United
January 2018: Leeds United 3-4 Millwall
Early team news
Leeds likely to have Ilia Gruev and Jaidon Anthony in the squad today. Glen Kamara also set to be involved in some capacity, while Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter expected to start in attack.
Djed Spence unlikely to be involved, Daniel Farke described him as a ‘major doubt’ on Friday.
The stage is set
Welcome to The Den
It’s a big one today. We’re here bright and early at the home of Millwall.
Long old time since Leeds last won here - March 2012. Time to end that run.