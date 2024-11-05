I think he’s excellent so far. It’s always good when a player has a bit extra motivation to prove his worth because he was not happy with the last season he played in a Leeds shirt. You could get this feeling in our initial conversations. There are still several things in his game and he can and needs to improve. His work-rate, ability to work against the ball, his strengths in order to make many runs with the ball, to set up players with assists and possibility to score goals, has been excellent this season. Last game I was able to give him a little rest because he’s always in demand for his national team, pleased to give him 25 mins of rest in the last game. Perhaps he would have had another assist or goal if I’d played him longer. Brenden is a role model, works so hard for the team. What he invests in order to make us compact, to win the ball back in the pressing and counter-pressing and to sacrifice himself to stretch opponents.