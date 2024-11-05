Millwall vs Leeds United press conference live: Daniel Farke reveals fresh injury update and early team news
Leeds are on an eight-game unbeaten run currently but face a trip to in-form Millwall on Wednesday evening which will put their automatic promotion credentials to the test.
Fellow Championship rivals Burnley were defeated in south-east London on Sunday afternoon, 24 hours on from Leeds' routine victory over Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road.
Daniel James returned to the starting lineup against the Pilgrims despite concerns over a possible recurrence of a hamstring injury, while Max Wober was an unused substitute after a number of weeks out with a knee problem. Farke also handed debuts to Josuha Guilavogui, Charlie Crew and Sam Chambers during the 3-0 win.
Jayden Bogle has now served his one-match suspension for accruing five yellow cards, meaning he is eligible to return to Leeds' matchday squad at The Den.
Follow everything Farke has to say about the injury status of his squad and any early team news indications here. Presser scheduled to begin from 12:15pm this afternoon.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Farke on recent performances and reaction to injuries
I wouldn’t say the injuries were beneficial to us in this way. During a long marathon of a season, you have different spells. During the first games we had excellent performances. We were missing a little to convert our good performances into a result, recently we’ve done this a bit more, more effective in front of goal. We knew in the beginning we were not perfect in our efficiency then we had the injuries from a psychological [point of view], it brought the group closer. Like, come on, we have to concentrate and be more clinical. Sometimes it’s a bit coincidence that you are there to use your chances. I wouldn’t overly interpret, we’ve learned the lessons, sometimes you need a bit of luck in a period when you’re brutal and clinical.
Farke on Dan James' call-up
At the moment it’s important he comes good through these last five days with us, how many minutes he will get. Every day he is not reinjured, helps with his body. Craig [Bellamy] is experienced in this business. He knows Daniel was out six-and-a-half weeks, but each and every manager wants his team to be successful. Him being back fit for us is important but also for the Wales squad. I would prefer if he was not given 90 mins in every game [for Wales]. We’ll see the other outcomes after these two games, I won’t tell Craig what to do, he’s experienced enough.
Farke on scoring first dominance
Credit to the boys, from the mental side and tactical point of view when you go into the lead. Our really good tactical behaviour and structure against the ball. We know how to be compact, especially when the opponent take more risks. When there are moments we have to defend a bit deeper, we know what to do then. For a team that wants to win something, in an ideal world some silverware, you need this. The lads are normally excellent when we’re in the lead and we have players who can be dangerous on the counter-attack.
Farke on Ampadu's rehab
He’s working hard, already doing some running stuff on the pitch. He’s a bit ahead of schedule. Normally realistic for him to arrive back in team training middle of December and available for the games at the beginning of January. He’s our captain and a versatile player and would love to have him back in training, but we won’t over-rush it because it was a serious injury. Let’s see how it develops. During his rehab you have to extend the load from day to day, and there could be a day where there can be a step back. Too soon to judge.
Farke on Millwall's set-pieces
It’s always important to be mentally ready for the battle. It’s definitely one of the topics against Millwall, of defending crosses and set-pieces. It’s not easy to defend a player like Cooper for example, he’s so tall. You can’t win every header, but you must disturb him and he doesn’t have a clear free header. No worries, let’s bring the set-piece in, I defend it. The less long throw-ins, set-piece, corner kicks, the easier our life will be. You have to know about their strengths but we are not scared. We have strong headers in our like Pascal, Joe Rodon, all the others. Our record in defending, not conceding set-pieces is excellent and long may this continue. We need to replicate this tomorrow. In recent weeks we’ve also scored two corner goals in the last weeks, but we have to be mentally ready. Sometimes if a player is available or not available it makes a different.
Farke on Aaronson
I think he’s excellent so far. It’s always good when a player has a bit extra motivation to prove his worth because he was not happy with the last season he played in a Leeds shirt. You could get this feeling in our initial conversations. There are still several things in his game and he can and needs to improve. His work-rate, ability to work against the ball, his strengths in order to make many runs with the ball, to set up players with assists and possibility to score goals, has been excellent this season. Last game I was able to give him a little rest because he’s always in demand for his national team, pleased to give him 25 mins of rest in the last game. Perhaps he would have had another assist or goal if I’d played him longer. Brenden is a role model, works so hard for the team. What he invests in order to make us compact, to win the ball back in the pressing and counter-pressing and to sacrifice himself to stretch opponents.
Farke on Millwall's atmosphere
When you have a look at the games, they are competitive. There are also no complaints. Sometimes a bit of banter, it’s why we love this game so much, as long as it doesn’t cross the line. We need this competitive edge a little bit, both sides try everything to win the game. Sometimes a little bit hostile or spicy atmosphere. You rise in this occasion and don’t crack - at least this is what I expect my players to do. It’s a tough place to go but it’s still a game of football - 11 v 11. The rules are still the same. Important we find a good balance between keeping our nerves and fire in our hearts. Cool in the head.
Farke on Millwall
Tough test. It’s always a tough place to go. We know as a club how difficult it was to win points there. Last year it was a good win. They are in red hot form, many games unbeaten, three wins in a row, many clean sheets. It’s difficult to break them. They’re always dangerous on the counter-attack and from set-pieces. It’s a physical and competitive side. I expect a completely different test to our game. Millwall are a bit more in your face, they will attack and chase and play brave. It will be a different game, different challenge but this is what this league is all about. You have to be ready for different teams and setups.
Farke on Isaac Schmidt
Lots of competition. If three other full-backs are chipping in with these performances it’s difficult to be involved. Recently he was struggling with a few illnesses and little injuries so broke his rhythm. It has impacted him a little bit in training. Needs to step up a bit to find the consistency in performance level. Then he has more chance to be more involved.
Farke on Byram
Overall, I was really happy and pleased with both of Sam’s performances. Not easy when you’re not that much in your rhythm, on the left then the right. Two excellent performances, he’s chipped in. It’s always good when there’s competition. Jayden, before his suspension, he was excellent. Junior has also chipped in with many end products. All three are available and we’ll see who we pick. Sam we have to keep in mind it’s sometimes a bit more tricky when the turnaround is quick.
Farke on team news
No new injury concerns. Some late decisions with Patrick Bamford and Joffy Gelhardt. We’ll have a final session this afternoon, both will try and train and we’ll take a decision who is in the squad.
