Millwall v Leeds United: Is it on TV, what time is kick off, what are the odds?

Here is everything you need to know at Leeds United prepare to make the trip to Millwall in the Championship.

What time is kick off?

Kick-off is at 3pm on Saturday, September 15.

Is the match on TV? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match has not been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports, the EFL's official broadcaster partner, but for views outside of the UK & Ireland they will be able to tune in via LUTV's matchday streaming service.

How can I follow Millwall v Leeds live?

We will have a live blog exclusively from The Den which will have minute-by-minute commentary as it happens so you won't miss a thing.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Leeds United have two injury doubts in Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi but the pair are expected to be fit for the clash following the international break. Whites midfielder Adam Forshaw is also set to be available in what would be his first action of the season following a lengthy injury lay-off.

Who is the referee?

What are the betting odds?

Millwall win: 13/8

Draw: 23/10

Leeds win: 13/8

What is the form of Millwall and Leeds United?

Millwall - WLLWL

Leeds United form - WWDWD