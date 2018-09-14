Millwall v Leeds United: Captain Cooper hails pull of Bielsa as "breath of fresh air" for Whites

CAPTAIN Liam Cooper has hailed Marcelo Bielsa as a "breath of fresh air" at Leeds United, admitting all of the club's unbeaten start relates to the work and "pull" of their Argentinian head coach.

Cooper will lead United into battle upon their return to action after the international break come Saturday afternoon's Championship clash at Millwall which Leeds approach sat top of the Championship and unbeaten following four victories and two draws from their first six games.

The Leeds captain is at pains to stress that half a dozen fixtures form only a small portion of a 46-game campaign but the defender admits the Whites squad are thriving under Bielsa who he admits is ultimately responsible for masterminding United's impressive displays over the first six games.

Asked how much of United's flying start related to the work of Bielsa, Cooper admitted: "I think all of it. We have made some good signings but a lot of the team who has been starting have been the players from last year.

"We've got really fit, two and three sessions a day in pre-season and it's really put us in good stead. I think I talk on behalf of the team and I think if you ask any of the lads they will tell you it's the fittest they have ever been so it's a great trait to have.

"The players are delighted with the start but we know we have done nothing.

"We are six games in and we've got to keep going. We say it a lot and we repeat ourselves but it's game by game, there's no easy games in this league and we will just be looking to do everything that we can on Saturday."

Assessing the difference between Bielsa and previous managers he has worked under, Cooper said: "It's his attention to detail. We don't need for anything - training, food in the canteen, everything, everything is perfect.

"I think in the past managers have come in and tried to do that and they have never really had the pull but obviously Marcelo has come in and he's been a breath of fresh air for everyone at the club, not just the lads and the players but all the staff around the club as well.

"I think when your CV is as good as Marcelo's, nobody can question it, it's unquestionable.

"He is the boss and I think that's the way it should be and in my time at Leeds I have never really had that and it's great to have that.

"Everyone knows where they stand, everyone knows what they should be doing.

"Marcelo has come in and he's took this job because he feels he can really push us on and take us to the next level and fair play because the lads have all bought into it.

"The lads are loving it at the minute and it's great to be a part of."