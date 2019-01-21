Millwall join Norwich City in confirming role in collective complaint against Leeds United and 'Spygate'

Millwall have joined Norwich City in revealing they are involved in the collective complaint made to the EFL over Marcelo Bielsa’s admission that he sent scouts to watch every Championship club train this season.

Millwall told the South London Press that they were one of 11 Championship sides who wrote to the EFL last week to ask for a detailed investigation into the ongoing ‘Spygate’ controversy surrounding Leeds United.

The demand was dispatched to the governing body 48 hours after Bielsa revealed that his pre-match analysis at Elland Road had been helped by United scouts attended training sessions of rival sides in the league.

The EFL and the Football Association were already investigating the matter following the revelation that a member of Bielsa’s backroom team had been stopped by police outside Derby County’s training complex ahead of Derby’s clash with Leeds at Elland Road on January 11.

Friday’s letter was prompted by Bielsa staging a 66-minute media briefing to outline his analysis techniques last week.

At the start of that briefing, the 63-year-old admitted that he had dispatched staff to watch training sessions staged by every other Championship side this term.

Norwich announced yesterday that they were part of the collective complaint and Millwall followed their lead this morning by confirming that they also put their name to the letter.