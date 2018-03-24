Millwall fans donate Leeds United ticket refund to Toby Nye's cancer battle

Millwall fans have donated £563 towards young Leeds United fan Toby Nye's cancer treatment.

Following a breach of regulation around ticket prices for the Lions fixture at Elland Road in January travelling fans were entitled to a partial refund but instead of claiming the money Millwall fans have donated the cash towards the five year old's cancer treatment.

The parents of Toby, who suffers from high risk neuroblastoma, appealed for help last June for funds to pay for the expensive treatment, which is not routinely available on the NHS.

The club though went above and beyond and rallied together to raise money holding a series of events to gather funds with last October's fixture against Sheffield United being dubbed "one day for Toby" with fans encouraged to donate.

Leeds players and staff also contributed a day's salary to the cause with midfielder Samuel Saiz also donating a further £25,000 following the collection to reach the near £200,000 target.

Lions fans also put £891 towards West Ham United supporter Isla Caton's treatment who suffers from the same rare form of cancer.