Millwall confirm sell-out for Leeds United visit

Leeds United will face a full house at Millwall on Saturday after the London club confirmed a sell-out for the Championship game.

All remaining tickets for this weekend’s clash were bought today, guaranteeing Leeds the fiery atmosphere they are used to encountering in Bermondsey.

Millwall's James Meredith slides into a tackle on Gjanni Alioski during Leeds United's 1-0 defeat to the New Den last season.

United are looking for a first win in five attempts at the New Den and have lost eight of their last 10 visits there.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side, however, are top of the Championship with an unbeaten record and will meet a Millwall team on a run of three straight league losses.

The New Den has a capacity of just over 20,000, though the ground is traditionally heavily segregated for United’s visits, and the turnout on Saturday will climb well above the attendance of 12,440 seen at Millwall’s last home match against Swansea City.

Leeds, who saw their unbeaten start to the 2017-18 season ended by Millwall in London 12 months ago, received an away allocation of 2,200.